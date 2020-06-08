WB Country Director in Vietnam impressed by Hanoi’s COVID-19 control
WB Country Director in Vietnam Ousmane Dione (L) and Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Country Director of the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam Ousmane Dione has expressed his appreciation of the success Vietnam and Hanoi in particular had in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a working session with Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung on June 8, Dione hailed Vietnam for bettering other developed countries in the fight against the outbreak.
He attributed the achievements to concerted efforts by the public as well as drastic and sound direction from authorities since the first infection was identified.
He expressed a hope that the success of projects between the WB and Hanoi in building transportation infrastructure, dealing with water and air pollution, and coping with climate change would help improve the capital’s competitiveness. He believed in the rapid and sustainable development of Vietnam and Hanoi in the future.
Chung, for his part, said that despite the negative impact of COVID-19, Hanoi’s economy still grew by 3.39 percent in the first half of the year.
He told his guest that the capital will organise an investment promotion conference on June 27, the first of its kind in Vietnam and perhaps in the world since the pandemic was brought under control.
The conference is expected to help the capital achieve the dual goal of COVID-19 prevention and control and socio-economic development, he said./.
