Environment Vietnam, US offer training on sustainable rare earth development The Vietnam Geological Department (VGD) and the US Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources partnered to host a technical training session on economic geology and mineral resource reserve valuation methods in Hanoi on March 21.

Environment Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park receives 11 rare animals The Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board in the central province of Quang Binh has announced that it has recently received 11 rare wild animals transferred by the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Centre for further rescue and release back into the natural environment.

Environment Vietnam, Netherlands seek nature-based measures for sustainable development Vietnamese and Dutch experts shared experience in policy building, nature-based and technical solutions and mobilisation of financial resources for sustainable development, at a workshop held in Hanoi on March 19.

Environment Canada to support sustainable development, resilience in Vietnam: ambassador Canada is committed to supporting and promoting sustainable development and resilience in the region and Vietnam, said its Climate Change Ambassador Catherine Stewart.