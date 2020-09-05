Webinar discusses opportunities from EVFTA for French investors
Paris (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in France, the French institute of applied geopolitical studies (EGA Institute) and Foyer Vietnam on September 4 co-hosted a webinar on opportunities brought by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.
The event gathers more than 30 attendees, including business executives and representatives from the European Commission (EC) and European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).
In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Thiep said enterprises from France will have plentiful business and investment opportunities in Vietnam, not only in traditional fields but also in new waters, such as aerospace, renewable energy and infrastructure development.
Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, Vice-Chairwoman of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade (INTA), said the new-generation EVFTA is the second trade deal the EU has signed with a ASEAN member state. Together with the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), it will provide more favourable business climate for French companies and guarantee legitimate rights of foreign investors in Vietnam.
The webinar highlighted Vietnam’s stable investment environment as the country has successfully contained the spread of COVID-19. It also presented opportunities brought by the newly-inked agreement and the European Parliament's role in promoting the deal; and identified several common challenges facing international trade relations./.
