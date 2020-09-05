Business Infographic Vietnam ranks 42nd in Global Innovation Index Vietnam ranked 42nd among 131 economies for the second consecutive year in the 2020 Global Innovation Index (GII), the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) has announced.

Business Taxation sector fulfils 60 percent of tax collection estimate The taxation sector has collected over 752.6 trillion VND (32.45 billion USD) for the State budget, equivalent to 60 percent of the yearly estimate and 91.9 percent of the figure of the same period last year, the General Department of Taxation reported.

Business Stock exchange's profit up in first half The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE)’s pre-tax profits increased 19 percent year-on-year in the first six months to 238 billion VND (10.3 million USD).