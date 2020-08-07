ASEAN Speech by Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh at ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh delivered a speech while chairing an ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony marking the 53rd founding anniversary of the association in Hanoi on August 7.

World Thai Vietjet commences 10th domestic service in Thailand Thai Vietjet has inaugurated its maiden flight VZ330 from capital city of Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) to Nakhon Si Thammarat, an administrative center of southern Thailand and one of the most ancient cities of the country.

World U-shaped recovery expected in ASEAN+3: AMRO A gradual U-shaped recovery is expected for the ASEAN+3 region, which includes ten ASEAN member states, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, according to an updated forecast by ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO).

World Philippines suffers reduction in June manufacturing production The Philippines’ manufacturing production slumped in June due to negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the country’s Statistics Authority (PSA).