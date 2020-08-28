Assistant Vietnamese Foreign Minister Nguyen Van Thao at the event (Photo: Internet)



Hanoi (VNA) – A webinar celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic relations was held on August 28.

The event was co-hosted by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam’s Institute for Foreign Policy and Strategic Studies, the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam and the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies under the People’s University of China.

In his opening speech, Assistant Vietnamese Foreign Minister Nguyen Van Thao said China was the first country in the world to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam. In the past seven decades, the friendship and cooperation have always been a mainstream in bilateral ties.

The Vietnamese Party and Government always attach importance to developing the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and stay ready to further boost mutually-beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, he said, adding that the healthy and stable development of the bilateral friendship and coordination contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world.

Amid the complicated developments of the political-economic situation in the world, Thao hoped that experts from the two nations will conduct in-depth researches and exchange views to contribute to the bilateral relationship.

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo, for his part, stressed that the bilateral traditional friendship nurtured by generations of leader is an invaluable asset of the two Parties and countries that needs to be further developed.

He wished that China and Vietnam would fully implement common important perceptions reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and countries, and carry forward the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

At the event, Vietnamese and Chinese scholars discussed the 70-year Vietnam-China relationship as well as regional and global issues of shared concern./.