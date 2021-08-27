Webinar seeks measures to support Vietnam’s vocational education
A webinar on vocational education in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic took place on August 26, with international experience shared and recommendations made for Vietnam.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A webinar on vocational education in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic took place on August 26, with international experience shared and recommendations made for Vietnam.
The event was jointly held by the General Department of Vocational Training (GDVT) under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Embassy of Germany in Vietnam.
It was an annual forum which aims to share and update information on vocational education situations and development orientations in Vietnam.
At the webinar, participants discussed the Government’s policies to support the vocational education system in the context of COVID-19 and shared experience in online recruitment and education-training for students.
Statistics of the GDVT showed that as of June 30, Vietnam had 1,909 vocational education establishments, including 409 colleges. The sector has also borne the brunt of the ongoing pandemic.
The GDVT has rolled out numerous policies to help labourers access training to adapt to a changing world of work and businesses overcome difficulties in modernising production technology. It also gives guidance to vocational training establishments in providing online training.
Online vocational training has faced various challenges, for example student recruitment in remote areas where IT infrastructure is poor in remote and mountainous regions. Some training facilities have been mobilised for pandemic prevention and control work.
A survey conducted this March also indicated that vocational education establishments have yet to fully beware of digital transformation impacts on the labour market.
The establishments were advised to bolster infrastructure investment and frequently organise IT training courses for trainers, and consider digital transformation a long-term task.
Participants suggested that State management agencies assist vocational education facilities in carrying out digital transformation in the fastest time possible using a standardised model to prevent incompatibility with networks of State management agencies./.