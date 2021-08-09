State Secretary in the Ministry of Economics, Labour and Health of the state Stefan Rudolph speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu has paid a working trip to Rostock city, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state, northern Germany.



During a working session on August 6 held at Warnemünde Maritime Simulation Centre, State Secretary in the Ministry of Economics, Labour and Health of the state Stefan Rudolph expressed his wish to enhance cooperation between Germany and Vietnam, and between the state and Vietnam in particular.

He reviewed several successful projects in Vietnam, including health care, medical human resource training, nursing for German hospitals and nursing centres, workforce for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state’s representative office in Hanoi, and the state’s foreign language and vocational training centre in Ha Tinh.



Rudolph also hoped that bilateral traditional ties will be expanded in the near future with new orientations, including the transfer of new technologies to defuse bombs and mines, settlement of post-war consequences, and socio-economic development.



Speaking at the event, Vu said Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is one of the states to pioneer in cooperation with Vietnam, including maritime services. Two-way trade between two nations surpassed 14 billion USD last year, and Vietnam is now Germany’s largest trade partner in ASEAN while Germany is Vietnam’s biggest trade partner in the European Union.



He believed that bilateral ties will be further extended with new cooperation opportunities.

Representative of a company introduces bomb and mine clearance technology (Photo: VNA)



Leaders of the Warnemünde Maritime Simulation Centre also briefed the ambassador about maritime control network in Baltic Sea while representatives of several companies introduced their strength./.