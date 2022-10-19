Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Moscow (VNA) – An international webinar discussing orientations to promote cooperation between Vietnam and Russia took place on October 18, bringing together crowds of scholars of the two countries.



The event was jointly held by the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAN) and the Institute for European Studies (IES) under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS).



Speaking at the event, RAN Deputy Director Mikhail Lobanov highlighted the importance of bolstering cooperation between the Russian and Vietnamese academic communities, and economic ties between the two countries towards changing the structure of trade and investment balance, and expanding the establishment of joint ventures.



In his speech, IES Director Prof. Dr. Nguyen Chien Thang pointed out security issues as well as economic changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that both countries have been facing.



Presentations at the workshop spotlighted the great potential for cooperation between Vietnam and Russia, and proposed measures to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.



They said there is a large room for Vietnam and Russia to expand their multifaceted cooperation, especially energy, science - technology, and trade, in the context that Russia iss promoting its “Pivot to the East” strategy./.