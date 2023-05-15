Dr. Nguyen Hung Son, Deputy Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, who is also former Minister Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Ottawa, said President Ho Chi Minh's foreign policy focused on how to deal with relations with big countries, enlist outside support and use all available tools for maximum effect in foreign policy.

Foreign experts also highlighted President Ho Chi Minh's foreign policy.

The application of Ho Chi Minh’s thought in its foreign policy has helped Vietnam become a country with full sovereignty and close relations with the world community.

The webinar was part of activities to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Canada diplomatic ties. The two nations have enjoyed a strong friendship and effective cooperation for many years./.

VNA