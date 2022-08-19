Society APEC should enhance coordination to promote international tourism Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet called on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to enhance exchange and support to promote international tourism at the 11th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on August 19.

Society Jail sentences proposed for former leaders of southern province Former Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Duong southern province Tran Van Nam and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Thanh Liem are facing prison sentences of 9-10 years for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.

Society VOV, Thailand’s Public Relations Department enhance cooperation Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and the Public Relations Department (PRD) of Thailand agreed on measures to step up cooperation during the 10th meeting of their Joint Technical Committee in Bangkok on August 19.

Society Housing support for 100,000 poor, near-poor households The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has announced housing support for nearly 100,000 poor and near-poor households under the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction for the 2021-2025 period.