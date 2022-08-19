Whale spotted off northern coast
Fishermen sighted a whale in waters off Dau Dong, Vinh Thuc commune in the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 19.
Whale spotted off northern coast (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – Fishermen sighted a whale in waters off Dau Dong, Vinh Thuc commune in the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 19.
It is the second sighting by local fishermen in recent years following an encounter in Cua Dai area, according to Nguyen Duy Dong, Chairman of the communal People’s Committee.
Experts said the event shows the seas are clean thanks to the efforts of local residents and authorities.
Vietnamese fishermen worship whales as their guardians at sea./.