Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Information and Communications Publishing House has recently published the Vietnam White Book on Information and Communication Technology 2019.



The book has for the first time provided information about fields under the watch of the Ministry of Information and Communications, including post and telecommunications, information technology (IT), cyber information safety, electronics, press and media.



Data in the book were collected from reports by ministries, agencies and localities, training establishments, IT enterprises, and units. Statistics about information and communication technology (ICT) sector development, and data about legal documents were updated till December 31, 2018 and November 30, 2019, respectively.



The document provides helpful and trustworthy data for individuals and organisations at home and abroad to outline business strategies and seek cooperation opportunities in the ICT in the country./.

VNA