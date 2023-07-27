Health First vaccine against hand-foot-mouth disease waiting for approval The third trial of the vaccine against hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD) caused by the Non-Mouse-Adapted Enterovirus 71 (EV71) strain has been completed and is waiting for the Ministry of Health's approval, said Vice Director of Clinical Research Unit of Pasteur Institute of Ho Chi Minh city Nguyen Trong Toan.

Health Vietnamese, Lao health sectors eye closer cooperation A delegation of the Ministry of Health led by Minister Dao Hong Lan held talks with its Lao counterpart led by Minister Bounfeng Phoummalaysith in Hanoi on July 21.

Health Vietnamese companies ready to export African swine fever vaccines Two Vietnamese enterprises have said that they are ready to boost the production of African swine fever (ASF) vaccines to serve domestic demands and exports.