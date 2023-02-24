Winners of 2022 Vietnam Medical Achievement Awards named
"Gene sequencing technology for early detection of diseases" work honoured (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ten outstanding works and projects were honoured at the 2022 Vietnam Medical Achievement Awards held by Radio the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City (VOH) and the municipal Department of Health on February 23.
This is the third consecutive year the award has been held to honour contributions by the health sector’s staff in public health care. It is held annually in celebration of Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27).
VOH Director Le Cong Dong said that launched from July 2022, the award has received the participation of numerous medical facilities across the country. From 15 nominations selected by the award’s appraisal council, the 10 most outstanding works and projects were chosen by the public.
Awarding ceremony of 2022 Vietnam Medical Achievement Awards (Photo: VNA)The winners include a model of caring for patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in the community; comprehensive HIV/AIDS patient care model at Nhan Ai Hospital, Depression Emergency Project; caring for patients with hypertension and diabetes in the community; and returning voices and smiles to 10,000 children with cleft lip and palate.
The Hope Club accompaning children orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic; bringing AI technology to diagnose chest X-ray to serve patients in Thanh An island commune; detecting the first monkeypox cases; Gene sequencing technology for early detection of diseases; and remote consultation to support medical stations were also honoured at the awarding ceremony./.