Society Seminar discusses impact of globalisation, migration on young people The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) held a seminar in Hanoi on December 18 discussing the impact of globalisation and migration on young people.

Videos Google Doodle honours World Natural Heritage of Ha Long Bay The Vietnamese homepage of tech giant Google on December 17 featured a doodle of Ha Long Bay to mark the 29th anniversary of UNESCO's recognition of the bay as a World Heritage Site.

Society RoK hands over equipment to Yen Bai schools The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Vietnam and the People's Committee of northern Yen Bai province held a ceremony on December 18 to hand over equipment to several local boarding and semi-boarding ethnic minority schools.

Society 79th anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in Germany Vietnamese war veterans and the representatives of the Vietnamese community in Germany met in Berlin on December 17 evening to celebrate the 79th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2023).