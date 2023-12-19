Winners of ‘Happy Vietnam’ photo, video contest awarded
Winners of the “Happy Vietnam 2023” photo and video competition were honoured at a ceremony held in Hanoi on December 19.
Bui Cuong Quyet (centre), a reporter of the Vietnam News Agency, is granted the first prize for his photo titled “Bay len Viet Nam” at the award ceremony on December 19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Winners of the “Happy Vietnam 2023” photo and video competition were honoured at a ceremony held in Hanoi on December 19.
The competition, which focused on human rights in Vietnam, was held online on https://vietnam.vn, a platform for popularising Vietnam’s images, by the Authority of Foreign Information Service under the Ministry of Information and Communications.
It attracted more than 7,000 entries from both Vietnam and other countries after four months, from June 15 to October 15.
The best 28 were awarded, including one first prize, one second prize, one third prize, and 10 consolation prizes for the photo and video categories each. The most voted entries of the categories were also honoured.
“Bay len Viet Nam” (Flying high, Vietnam) is the first-prize winning photo of the “Happy Vietnam 2023” competition.The photo winning the first prize is “Bay len Viet Nam” (Flying high, Vietnam) by Bui Cuong Quyet, a reporter of the Vietnam News Agency. Meanwhile, the best video is “Da Nang – Thanh pho da dang sinh hoc” (Da Nang – The city of biodiversity), a short documentary by Nguyen Thanh Paven.
On this occasion, 70 photo entries and 14 videos were also selected for displaying at an exhibition opened the same day.
The competition was a demonstration of the Party and State’s attention to and consistent policy of caring for people’s material and spiritual lives, centering on people, leaving no one behind, and creating the best possible conditions for people to participate in, contribute to, and bring into play their capabilities and wisdom in the development, safeguarding, and international integration of the country.
General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang (R) and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists Tran Thi Thu Dong visit an exhibition of entries to the competition on December 19. (Photo: VNA)It also gave a chance to people nationwide, overseas Vietnamese, and international friends to create photos and videos introducing images of Vietnam to the world, thereby inspiring the aspiration for a prosperous and happy nation and helping promote the cultural values and strength of the Vietnamese people in the new era./.