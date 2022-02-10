RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan (R) poses for a photo with special prize winner Ngo Quang Trung (Photo: Embassy of RoK in Vietnam)

Hanoi (VNA) – Winners of a contest to design a commemorative logo for the 30th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic ties have been announced.

Up to 775 entries by Vietnamese and Korean were submitted to the contest, launched by the Embassy of Vietnam in the RoK and the Embassy of the RoK in Vietnam last October and November.

Ngo Quang Trung, a university student in Ho Chi Minh City clinched the special prize and Sen. Lieut. Col Nguyen Manh Tien, who is an illustrator working at the Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper, was awarded the first prize. There were 10 consolation prizes.

The announcement of the official logo marks the start of an array of activities this year to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of the bilateral ties (December 22, 1992 - 2022)./.