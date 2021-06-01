Winners of Vietnam Specialty Coffee Competition announced
Khe Sanh Arabica coffee of Pun Coffee Co. Ltd. has won the first prize at the Vietnam Specialty Coffee Competition 2021 held by Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.
Harvesting coffee in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. (Photo: VNA)
The second and third prizes were presented to products of Quang Tri specialty coffee group and Ngoc Linh Gingseng Joint Stock Company in Kon Tum province, respectively.
Regarding to Robusta coffee, Ea Tu Cooperative in Buon Ma Thuot city took the first prize. Mori Coffee Co. Ltd. in Gia Lai province and Phuc Minh Co. Ltd. in Buon Ma Thuot city received the second and the third prizes, respectively.
According to the organisers, the competition aims to discover and honour coffee products meeting specialty coffee standards, and to create a motivation for the coffee production industry in increasing the added value of coffee products.
It also offers an opportunity to introduce their specialty coffee products of Vietnam to consumers and producers at home and abroad.
This year’s competition saw the participation of 41 companies and units from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Son La, Quang Tri, Dak Nong, Gia Lai, Lam Dong and Dak Lak with 45 Robusta and 29 Arabica products.
With a cultivation area of about 5,000 hectares, Huong Hoa district in central Quang Tri province is one of the key areas for Arabica coffee growing in Vietnam. The district is famous both in and outside the country for its Khe Sanh Arabica coffee brand.
It is chosen by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) to build a Vietnamese specialty coffee brand with an area of about 60 hectares in Huong Phung commune.
Le Quang Thuan, Vice Chairman of the Huong Hoa District People’s Committee, said the district has been carrying out a number of measures to build specialty coffee brand on the cultivation area selected by the MARD and gradually expanded the model to communes and towns of Huong Hoa district.
Local authorities asked communes and towns to review their existing coffee areas to improve the quality of coffee and propose conversion for inefficient cultivation area.
Recently, the MARD has approved a project on the development of Vietnamese specialty coffee in the 2021 – 2030 period.
The project is in line with the international economic integration process, meeting the growing demand for specialty coffee in both domestic and export markets. It will contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnamese coffee products in the world market. The project is implemented in eight provinces including Dien Bien, Son La, Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Lam Dong and Quang Tri./.