Business State budget revenues hit 24.48 billion USD in Jan–May State budget revenues managed by tax agencies reached 562.36 trillion VND (24.48 billion USD) in the first five months of 2021, equivalent to 50.4 percent of the yearly estimate and up 11.9 percent year-on-year.

Business Nearly 60,000 firms temporarily suspend, stop operations in five months As many as 59,800 businesses temporarily suspended or stopped their operations to await dissolution procedures and completed dissolution procedures in the first five months of 2021, up 23 percent year-on-year.

Business Reference exchange rate revised down 18 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,117 VND per USD on June 1, down 18 VND from the previous day.