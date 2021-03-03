Contrary to common belief that women don’t want to join the army or take on military service, Nguyen Dao Thuy Vy has a strong desire to join the army that surprises many.

Having recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the HCM City Academy of Personnel, Thuy Vy could have opted for a suitable job in the field but at the age of 24 wants to serve in the army. As her mother used to be a soldier, Thuy Vy hopes to follow in her footsteps.

Nearly 4,000 young people in Ho Chi Minh City are ready to serve the country. Among the ranks of these excellent young people are impressive women who are eager to dedicate their youth and experience to building a more prosperous country./.

VNA