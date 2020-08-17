Culture - Sports Kites fly high over Hanoi village Ba Duong Noi village in Hanoi’s Dan Phuong district has been known for the craft and hobby of kite making and flying for generations. We ventured out to the tranquil village to watch kites take to the sky as the world passed by.

Culture - Sports Coach Park selects 48 players for U22 training camp Coach Park Hang Seo has called up 48 players for a training camp to prepare for next year's Southeast Asian Games, where the U22 team will attempt to defend their crown.

Culture - Sports Yen Bai to host Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival Activities to mark the National Day (September 2) and the Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival is scheduled to take place in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai between August 29 and October 18.