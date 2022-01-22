A fight for the ball between players of the two teams (Source: vff.org.vn)

New Delhi (VNA) - The national women’s football team of Vietnam lost 0-3 to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the first match at the group stage of the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup in India on January 21.



Goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh showed excellent performance and saved the home net many times but the Korean players still managed to score three times in the 4th, 8th and 81st minutes.



The Vietnamese team faced many difficulties in terms of personnel in this tournament, when out of the 17 members, only three properly maintained practice. The 14 others had just arrived in India and only trained indoor. This meant the team were not in the best physical condition.



Meanwhile, the RoK team ranked 18th in the World Football Federation (FIFA) rankings, 14 places higher than Vietnam, qualified for three FIFA World Cups, and won the bronze medal at the Asian Cup in 2003.



In the other match in group C, Japan thrashed Myanmar 5-0 to temporarily take the top position.

Vietnam will play Japan on January 24./.