Wood sector seeking ways to develop sustainably
Management agencies should roll out mechanisms and policies to promote the linkage between businesses and craft villages in the wood sector, heard a workshop in the southern province of Dong Nai on November 4.
At the workshop (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Management agencies should roll out mechanisms and policies to promote the linkage between businesses and craft villages in the wood sector, heard a workshop in the southern province of Dong Nai on November 4.
The event was jointly held by the Vietnam Timber and Forest Products Association (VIFORES), the Dong Nai Wood and Handicraft Association (DOWA), and Forest Trends – a non-profit organisation based in the US.
To Xuan Phuc, from Forest Trends, stressed the need to step up the communication work to change consumption behavior towards rare wood species, and provide training courses for artisans from craft villages.
He suggested craft villages stay updated on the market and policies through associations, grasp cooperation opportunities with companies, and form production groups.
Vietnam counts about 300 craft villages relating to wood processing and carpentry, yet most of them have not been connected with companies in the industry, Phuc pointed out.
VIFORES President Do Van Lap also noted that the domestic market, with a population of nearly 100 million, has not received due attention in terms of mechanisms and policies, and from enterprises in the sector.
He also spoke of risks from imported timber used by craft villages, and emphasised that there should be mechanisms and policies to assist them to shift to other wood materials.
Dang Thi En, from Van Diem craft village in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Thuong Tin, expressed her belief that the connectivity will help craft villages develop new products and better access the market./.
Vietnam counts about 300 craft villages relating to wood processing and carpentry, yet most of them have not been connected with companies in the industry, Phuc pointed out.
VIFORES President Do Van Lap also noted that the domestic market, with a population of nearly 100 million, has not received due attention in terms of mechanisms and policies, and from enterprises in the sector.
He also spoke of risks from imported timber used by craft villages, and emphasised that there should be mechanisms and policies to assist them to shift to other wood materials.
Dang Thi En, from Van Diem craft village in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Thuong Tin, expressed her belief that the connectivity will help craft villages develop new products and better access the market./.