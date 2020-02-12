Work on Phan Thiet Airport to begin in 2020
Chairman of the Binh Thuan provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc Hai (standing) speaks at the working session on February 11 (Photo: VNA)
Binh Thuan (VNA) – Work on Phan Thiet Airport, which will be used for both civil and military purposes, in the south central province of Binh Thuan is set to begin in 2020.
According to the aviation transport development plan until 2020, with a vision to 2030, the joint-use Phan Thiet airport is one of the 15 facilities serving domestic flights in Vietnam. It has the total investment capital of about 10 trillion VND (430.5 million USD).
Authorities of Binh Thuan reported that they have completed site clearance and handed over 400ha of land to the provincial Military High Command and the remaining 145.6ha to the private investor who will build the airport in the form of BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer).
However, the implementation of procedures for constructing the military enclave remains sluggish, Director of the Binh Thuan Department of Transport Nguyen Hong Hai said at a working session with a delegation of the Defence Ministry on February 11.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc Hai called on the Defence Ministry to submit a pre-feasibility study report on the building of the airport’s military enclave to the Prime Minister soon to seek project approval, which will be a legal basis for the ministry to carry out the next steps.
At the meeting, Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Tran Don asked Binh Thuan authorities to work closely with the Defence Ministry to speed up the project, noting that his ministry will submit the pre-feasibility study report to the Prime Minister soon.
This is a big project of political significance, so relevant parties need to promptly complete procedures so as to start the construction in 2020, he added./.