Business Real estate retains second position in FDI attraction Real estate remained the second biggest magnet for foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2019, following processing – manufacturing, as it attracted 3.88 billion USD of FDI, equivalent to 10.2 percent of the total registered.

Business Qatar Airways plans to increase flights on Doha-Da Nang route Qatar Airways plans to increase flights between Doha, Qatar, and Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang from four to seven flights per week in the second quarter of this year, just a year after the air route was launched in December 2018.

Business Pork imports surge due to high demand as Tet approaches Pork imports rocketed over the last two months as market demand surges ahead the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, which is only a few weeks away, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Agency of Foreign Trade.

Business MoT proposes getting funds for runway, taxiway repair The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has proposed the government allocate the state budget or allow airport operators to use its revenue to repair runways and taxiways in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.