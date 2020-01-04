Phu Cat airport welcomes first international flight
Phu Cat airport in the central province of Binh Dinh on January 4 welcomed 144 Korean passengers on flight QH9457 of Bamboo Airways departed from Cheongju airport in the Republic of Korea.
Phu Cat airport in the central province of Binh Dinh on January 4 welcomes 144 Korean passengers on flight QH9457 of Bamboo Airways departed from Cheongju airport in the Republic of Korea. (Source: VNA)
Binh Dinh (VNA) – Phu Cat airport in the central province of Binh Dinh on January 4 welcomed 144 Korean passengers on flight QH9457 of Bamboo Airways departed from Cheongju airport in the Republic of Korea, marking the commencement of Phu Cat airport’s international air service provision.
Bamboo Airways will operate eight direct flights from Phu Cat airport to Cheongju international airport of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and vice versa in this month.
Ho Quoc Dung, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the operation of the international route brings a good chance to Binh Dinh to connect with the world, thus luring more foreign tourists and investors to the locality.
The T2 terminal of Phu Cat airport is capable of receiving 600,000 international passengers a year, he said.
Deputy General Director of Bamboo Airways Truong Phuong Thanh said with its strategy to increase domestic and international flights from and to Binh Dinh through Phu Cat airport, the airline hopes to contribute to developing the transport network in the locality in particular, and in the central region in general, towards offering high-quality air services to customers.
The direct route between Phu Cat and Cheongju airports is the fourth one between Vietnam and the RoK run by Bamboo Airways. Others are from Hanoi, Da Nang and Cam Ranh to Incheon and vice versa./.