Vinmec Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 – The Empire is expected to become the first five-star resort hospital in Vietnam.(Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Vinmec Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 – The Empire has been held in the northern province of Hung Yen’s Van Giang district.



With 18 luxurious presidential suites built in the model of a villa, it is expected to become the first five-star resort hospital in Vietnam.



Each villa has two floors, including a patient room, a dining room, a living room, and a room for medical staff.



The 36,000 sq.m hospital offers 130 beds and is able to provide outpatient checkup and treatment services for dozen of thousands of patients each year.



It has 13 departments including emergency, obstetrics, pediatric and general medical departments.



It is expected to be operational in 2024./.