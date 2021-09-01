The CT scan in the emergency reception area of the hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients under the Hanoi Medical University Hospital. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - A hospital providing treatment for severe and critical COVID-19 patients in Hanoi and northern localities was put into operation on August 31 after one month of construction.



The 500-bed hospital covers an area of 3.5 hectares in Yen So ward, Hoang Mai district.



As the second facility of the Hanoi Medical University Hospital, it will serve as a national COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) which will provide treatment for patients in severe and critical conditions as well as technical assistance for other COVID-19 medical facilities in the assigned areas.



Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen emphasised that the COVID-19 pandemic continues developing complicatedly in the world and the region.



The fourth wave of COVID-19 infections with the Delta variant has rapidly spread in the country, doubling the risk of patients' hospitalisation, he said, adding that more than 400,000 infection cases have been recorded since July 19.



Facing the complicated developments of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health has decided to set up 12 intensive care centres nationwide.



"The goal of establishing these centers is to improve the capacity of COVID-19 treatment, especially for severe and critical patients, and to minimise the number of deaths," he said.

The emergency reception area of the hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. (Photo:VNA)

Over the past month, hospitals at the central level with elite forces and modern and synchronous equipment have put into operation six large-scale intensive care centres in Ho Chi Minh City and other centres in hotspots localities, namely Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An, Tien Giang, Dong Thap, Vinh Long and Can Tho.



The deputy minister said positive signals have been seen at the intensive care centres as thousands of patients have recovered and their health has been improved.



He suggested that in addition to preparing human resources and equipment for this hospital, the Hanoi Medical University Hospital should provide a full range of comprehensive, equal and fast medical services, which means not only focusing on COVID-19 patients but also offering examination and treatment of other common diseases.



Nguyen Lan Hieu, Director of the Hanoi Medical University Hospital and the Director of the Hospital for Treatment of COVID-19 Patients, said their biggest wish is that no seriously ill patients must be hospitalised for treatment. However, he said, they will try their best to take care of patients, considering their health as the top priority./.