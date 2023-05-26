Society No luxury hotel built on Ha Long Bay: Authorities An investigation will be launched after an image circulated on social media claiming to be a ‘new hotel’ built on the side of a mountain at the World Natural Heritage of Ha Long Bay.

Society Vietnam makes efforts in ensuring animal health, care A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien attended the 90th General Session of the World Assembly of Delegates of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) from May 21-25 in Paris, France.

Society Two more Vietnamese confirmed dead in car accident in China Two more Vietnamese victims were confirmed dead in a car crash in Jingxi city in Guangxi province of China on May 19, bringing the total number of Vietnamese victims to 13, including 11 fatalities and two injured, reported the Vietnamese Consulate General in Nanning.