The Vietnam Border Guard High Command held a talks between young Vietnamese and Cambodian border guard officers in the southern province of Kien Giang on November 22-23, as part of their first exchange.

Nearly 1,100 delegates from across the country will attend the ninth National Buddhist Congress, scheduled for November 28-29 in Hanoi, heard a press conference on November 23 to introduce the event.

Vietnam's Ministry of Health has issued its first specialised guidance on the diagnosis and treatment of obesity in response to the increasing obesity rate in the last decade.

Encouraging results have been recorded in the transition of financial resources for HIV/AIDS prevention and control in Vietnam over the last 10 years, heard a conference in Hanoi on November 23.