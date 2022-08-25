Society Local communities join tsunami, disaster response drills Nearly 460 students and teachers and more than 250 households in central Quang Nam province attended tsunami and multi-disaster response drills, which started on August 23.

Society Scholarships presented to Cambodian students in Vietnam The Vietnam Association for Promoting Education (VAPE) and the Cambodian Embassy in Vietnam on August 25 presented scholarships to 100 outstanding Cambodian students in Vietnam.

Society Vietnamese, Lao localities foster friendship A ceremony was held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on August 25 to mark the 55th anniversary of its friendship and cooperation with Houaphan province of Laos.