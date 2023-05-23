Society Chinese naval training ship visits Da Nang Chinese navy training ship Qi Jiguang is visiting the central coastal city of Da Nang from May 23 to 25, as part of the activities within the nations’ bilateral cooperation framework.

Society 1,389 nominations for Vinfuture Prize’s third season A total of 1,389 nominations for the 2023 VinFuture Prize were submitted via the nomination portal for the third award season that officially concluded on May 15.

Society DK1 platform stands firm on East Sea The DK1/16 platform stands firm as a steel belt marking Vietnam’s national sovereignty over seas and islands and guarded by naval seamen around the clock.

Videos Quang Binh working to remove EC “yellow card” on IUU fishing The central coastal province of Quang Binh has been actively taking a wide range of measures to prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing within its borders, in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnam’s seafood exports removed.