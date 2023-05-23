Workshop promotes Vietnam’s initiative on displaying ASEAN Flag
Major General Vu Thanh Van (C), Director of the Defence Ministry's Department of Foreign Affairs, Head of the Vietnamese delegation, speaks at the workshop (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A workshop was held in Hanoi on May 22, providing guidelines for displaying the ASEAN Flag next to the National Flag at the compound of ASEAN Member State’s military units participating in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.
The event, held in a hybrid format, attracted the participation of representatives from ASEAN countries, the ASEAN Secretariat and the Military Attachés of ASEAN countries in Vietnam.
It aimed to promote the realisation of Vietnam's initiative on this issue, which was adopted at the 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) in December 2020.
Delegates to the workshop pose for a photo (Photo: qdnd.vn)Vietnam's initiative is to promote solidarity within the ASEAN community in general and among defence forces of ASEAN countries in particular; and at the same time affirms the cohesion, development and consensus of ASEAN for the purpose of maintaining peace and stability in the world.
At the workshop, representatives of ASEAN countries expressed their support for Vietnam's initiative; and discuss and contribute many practical ideas to complete the guiding document./.