Workshop seeks measures to improve access to e-public services
Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung speaks at the workshop (Photo: VNA)
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - The National e-Services Portal is set to provide more level-3 and level-4 e-public services to people and businesses in the near future, as part of Vietnam’s efforts to make public service delivery more transparent with less time taken, lower compliance costs, and less petty corruption, an official said on July 10.
The comments were made by Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung at the “Improving Access to e-Public Services for Citizens through the National e-Services Portal” workshop held in Hue, the capital of central Thua Thien-Hue province.
Held by the Government Office, Australia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the workshop gathered together over 200 delegates from ministries as well as authorities and businesses in the province.
It aimed to improve access to e-public services for citizens through the portal and bolster the quality of e-public services through sharing experiences in connecting with the portal from Thua Thien-Hue and collecting citizen feedback.
It was livestreamed on the Government Office’s Facebook fanpage.
Addressing the workshop, Dung said the initial success of the National e-Services Portal is attributed to the enthusiastic participation of Vietnamese ministries and localities as well as effective support from international partners.
He revealed that Vietnam will launch its 1,000th e-public service - motor vehicle registration - on the portal on August 15.
According to the Government Office, the National e-Services Portal has so far provided more than 750 e-public procedures. In the seven months since it was launched, it has started over 189,000 user accounts and had more than 49.6 million visits. Some 179,000 applications and enquiries have been lodged to date.
UNDP Resident Representative Caitlin Wiesen said the launch of the National e-Services Portal marks an important step in Vietnam moving towards e-Government.
The portal has proven effective, helping Vietnam maintain the non-disrupted provision of public services to its citizens and businesses when the country imposed social distancing measures to contain COVID-19, she said./.