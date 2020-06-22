Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – A seminar was held in Hanoi on June 22 to announce the result of a survey on corporate satisfaction about processing time of administrative procedures via the national one-stop shop mechanism.

The event was co-hosted by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the General Department of Vietnam Customs, and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

In his opening speech, VCCI Vice President Hoang Quang Phong said the survey collected opinions of nearly 3,100 businesses about 12 administrative procedures and public services that are most processed on the national single window.

Surveyed procedures are under the State management of the ministries of industry and trade, transport, agriculture and rural development, science and technology, and health.

Respondents said they have considerably saved time and costs when using such services.

Dau Anh Tuan, head of the VCCI Department of Legal Affairs, said almost all the basic functions on the window are operating well, with 95 percent and 93 percent of respondents finding it easy and relatively easy to use them, respectively.

However, 27 percent were unsatisfied with connectivity errors, 20 percent said processing remains slow, and 26 percent met barriers regarding imports quality inspection procedures.

Representatives from businesses and associations suggested accelerating electronic payment, tackling difficulties in the use of digital signatures, and providing several utilities in support of enterprises on the window.

Ministries and agencies were also urged to continue improving transparency regarding processing progress, as well as simplifying document forms./.