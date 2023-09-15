At the event (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – A workshop on launching a project to take nature-based solutions for the restoration of flooded areas and natural processes in the Mekong Delta took place in An Giang province on September 15.

The event was co-hosted by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Vietnam and the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

At the event, a WWF Vietnam representative said they will conduct studies and propose nature-based solutions for the restoration of flooded areas and natural processes in the Mekong, such as Tram Chim national park, Vo Doi special-use forest, and Tra Su melaleuca forest landscape reserve.

Among these initiatives, the Tra Su melaleuca forest will be the first project conducted by the WWF Vietnam, aiming to restore about 60ha of forest and adopt nature-based cultivation forms in 200ha of flooded fields in the forest's buffer zone. WWF Vietnam will also research and build a strategy for water resource management in the reserve, helping maintain flood flows and keep flood water in fields for various purposes such as restoring and preserving local eco systems, preventing bush fire and serving tourism.



Once it is completed, similar projects will be implemented throughout the region.

Delegates discussed various issues, including enhancing resilience and recovery from the impacts of climate change, restoring wetland biodiversity, expanding natural-based livelihood models in the upstream areas of the Mekong Delta.

Experts also provided an overview of the project and offered suggestions related to water resource management in flooded areas and livelihood models based on natural-based solutions in the upstream provinces of the Mekong river./.