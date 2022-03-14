World Indonesia hosts second Asia International Water Week The Indonesian Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), in conjunction with the Asia Water Council (AWC), is hosting the second Asia International Water Week (AIWW) from March 14-16, in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, reported Antara news agency.

World Philippines approves emergency use of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the emergency use authorisation to China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said on March 14.

ASEAN Indonesia presses for ASEAN recovery at 41st HLFT-EL Indonesia pushed for an economic revival in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the recent 41st Meeting of the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Economic Integration (HLFT-EI), reported Antara news agency.

World Cambodia donates more refrigerated vaccine transport vehicles to Laos Cambodia has presented 10 more refrigerated vaccine vans to help Laos carry out its inoculation campaign against COVID-19, especially in remote and mountainous regions.