World Bank grants Cambodia 113 million USD to improve health care quality
The World Bank (WB) has approved 113 million USD in new financing to improve Cambodian people’s access to quality health care, which will particularly benefit poor and vulnerable people and support effective responses to health crises.
People wait in line to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (File photo: AFP/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - The World Bank (WB) has approved 113 million USD in new financing to improve Cambodian people’s access to quality health care, which will particularly benefit poor and vulnerable people and support effective responses to health crises.
According to a WB press release, the financing is the second phase of the Health Equity and Quality Improvement Project (HEQIP-2) which is aimed at advancing universal health coverage in the country. The first phase ran from 2016 to 2022.
The new funding includes a 55 million USD credit from the World Bank’s International Development Association and grants totaling 58 million USD from Australia, the German Development Bank, the Republic of Korea, and the Global Financing Facility. Cambodia will provide 186 million USD in counterpart financing.
“While Cambodia has made progress in delivering health care to its people, more equitable access to quality health care remains an important goal,” said World Bank Country Manager for Cambodia, Maryam Salim. “This project will help Cambodia achieve that objective by expanding access for the poor and vulnerable.”/.