This is a section of the ceramic murals by renowned artist Thu Thuy. Due to the fact it is associated with Vietnam’s glorious history, it represents the country’s victory over the Mongol invaders and two immortal verses written by King Tran Nhan Tong. However, at present it’s not in a good shape.

Dark smoke ... peeling ... blistering ... is the reality for many parts of the ceramic mural that stretch nearly 4km. The reason is because local people often burn garbage on the side of the road without caring for the world record artwork next to them.

The ceramic mural along the Red River has undergone two major overhauls in 2015 and 2017. It is clear that if people's awareness and actions do not change, this artwork will remain degraded and have a negative impact on the city’s image./.

VNA