Culture - Sports Sculpture camp strengthens Vietnam-Laos friendship A sculpture and poster camp on Vietnam-Lao relations is being held at the headquarters of the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos, aiming to popularise the traditional cooperation, solidarity and mutual assistance between the two countries.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese-Thai film to hit the big screen La May Tren Bau Troi Ai Do (Be a Cloud in Someone’s Sky), a film jointly produced by Vietnam and Thailand, will hit screens nationwide on July 22.

Culture - Sports Hand fan martial arts Fighting with hand fans is one of 18 types of traditional martial arts in Vietnam used mostly for self-defence.

Culture - Sports Ho Chi Minh City hosts French culinary week A French culinary week kicked off on July 11 in MM Mega Market An Phu in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring the involvement of 250 famous brands from France, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).