Y Ty commune, Bat Xat district, Lao Cai province has become a special attraction for tourists. Here, the fog gives the land a mysterious exotic beauty.

Travelling to Y Ty in spring, visitors can witness the peach blossoms turning the sky pink, but also admire the Trinh Tuong architectural style of the Ha Nhi people.

In Y Ty, one of the unique cultural events is a fair which is held once a week on Saturday morning. Visitors can learn about colorful cultural features and enjoy many delicious, yet strange and attractive dishes.

In 2018, the number of tourists visiting Y Ty commune reached over 16,400 people. In 2019, the number of visitors increased by thousands. Along with other tourist destinations such as Sa Pa and Bac Ha, the upland commune of Y Ty is attracting a lot of tourists, both domestic and international, whenever Spring comes./.

VNA