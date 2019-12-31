Year-end cabinet meeting focuses on institution, law building
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the year’s final regular cabinet meeting in Hanoi on December 31, focusing discussions on the institution and law building work.
The cabinet members listened to brief reports on a draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the law on settlement of administrative violations, as well as proposals on building a draft revised law on insurance business, a draft revised law on drug prevention and combat, and a draft revised law on inspection.
They also proposed building a resolution of the National Assembly Standing Committee on promulgating principles, criteria and norms for the allocation of public investment capital in the 2021-2025 period.
Concluding the meeting, PM Phuc basically agreed with the principles suggested by the Ministry of Finance, noting that insurance is a sensitive market.
Regarding the draft revised law on drug prevention and combat, the PM agreed with proposals of the Ministry of Public Security and requested it to complete dossiers and send to the Ministry of Justice for supplementation to the law building programme in 2020.
Pertaining to the draft revised law on inspection, PM Phuc agreed with the Government Inspectorate’s recommendations and emphasised on the reform of inspection activities towards improved efficiency.
The Government leader also agreed to assign the Ministry of Planning and Investment to collect the opinions of the cabinet members at the meeting to complete a report for submission to the National Assembly Standing Committee, allowing the building of a resolution on principles, criteria and norms for the allocation of public investment capital in 2021-2025 in line with the amended law on public investment./.