At the working session (Photo: Bao Yen Bai)

Yen Bai (VNA) – The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai has incorporated and prioritised resources for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions for the 2021-2025 period at a total cost of over 14 trillion VND (608 million USD).



It was revealed during a working session between the provincial authorities and working delegations from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the UN Development Programme and the Committee for Ethnic Affairs on a ADB-funded project improving institutional capacity to carry out the master plan on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for the 2021-2030 period.



Since 1998, Yen Bai has launched 20 ADB-funded programmes and projects in the fields of rural agriculture, environment-disaster prevention, traffic infrastructure and education, training, health care and social affairs. Most of them have been put into use so far and proved effective, contributing to local socio-economic development.



At present, the committee and ADB are helping Yen Bai build and submit a project on green infrastructure in adaption with climate change for ethnic minority regions at a total estimated capital of 64.25 million USD.



At the session, they discussed demand for support related to production, tourism, gender equality promotion and proposals in the project./.