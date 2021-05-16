Yen Tu complex seeking UNESCO recognition
Truc Lam Yen Tu Zen Monastery, also known as Lan Pagoda, is located on Yen Tu mountain (Uong Bi city, Quang Ninh). This site was chosen by King Tran Nhan Tong (1258 - 1308) as a place to lead his religious life. (Photo: VNA)
Imperial Temple is one of the most important relics in the Tran Dynasty (1225 - 1400) relic complex in Dong Trieu, Quang Ninh province. The temple was ranked as a national special relic in 2013. (Photo: VNA)
Statue of Buddhist King Tran Nhan Tong, who founded the Vietnamese Truc Lam Zen School, in Ngoa Van pagoda, Dong Trieu town of Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
Kiep Bac Temple worshipping the national hero Tran Quoc Tuan (1228-1300), also known as the Grand Commander Hung Dao, and his family members. The temple is located in the middle of Rong Mountain’s valley. (Photo: VNA)
Fairy chess board (Ban Co Tien) is a large flat ground on Con Son mountain. (Photo: VNA)
In 1329, Buddhist King Tran Nhan Tong ordered the construction of five towers, which compose the beautiful garden of towers in Ho Thien pagoda now. (Photo: VNA)
Path from Hoa Yen pagoda to Dong pagoda in the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscape. (Photo: VNA)
Thau Ngoc bridge at Con Son pagoda in Con Son - Kiep Bac relic site in Hai Duong province. (Photo: VNA)
Hoa Yen Pagoda in the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscape. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Trai Temple, located in the Con Son - Kiep Bac relic site, was built at the bottom of Ngu Nhac mountain to worship the national hero and world cultural celebrity Nguyen Trai (1380-1442). (Photo: VNA)