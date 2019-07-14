Young Vietnamese expats on July 14 visited the central province of Nghe An – the homeland of President Ho Chi Minh – as part of the 2019 Summer Camp. (Photo: VNA)

– Young Vietnamese expats on July 14 visited the central province of Nghe An – the homeland of President Ho Chi Minh – as part of the 2019 Summer Camp.The youths, from 29 countries worldwide, were touched by stories about the President Ho Chi Minh – the beloved leader of the Vietnamese nation.Nguyen Khanh Ly Ly from Russia said this is the first time she has visited Uncle Ho’s homeland, and she felt proud of the President and to be a Vietnamese.“When I return to Russia, I will tell these stories to Vietnamese kids to help them understand more about President Ho Chi Minh,” she said, adding she is majoring in pedagogy with the hope to come back to Vietnam to teach Russian or English to Vietnamese.Nguyen Gia Linh from Bulgaria said President Ho Chi Minh’s great example has encouraged her and her friends to study harder in order to contribute to the cause of national construction.The same day, the delegation planted trees at the Kim Lien relic site in Nam Dan district, Nghe An province.Apart from Nghe An province, they will tour other localities like Hanoi, Thai Nguyen, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam, Da Nang, Quang Ngai and Ninh Thuan, with various activities.They will present gifts to relatives of martyrs in Ha Tinh, orphans in Quang Ngai and other needy children in Ninh Thuan, and engaged in exchanges with their Vietnamese peers in several provinces.Initiated in 2004, the summer camp has attracted about 2,000 young Vietnamese expatriates from 30 countries and territories worldwide.–VNA