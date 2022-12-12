Young Vietnamese scientists gather at Seoul conference
A conference for young Vietnamese scientists in the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held at the Seoul National University of Science and Technology on December 11.
Vietnamese scientists pose for a group photo at the event. (Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) – A conference for young Vietnamese scientists in the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held at the Seoul National University of Science and Technology on December 11.
The 8th annual event, held by the Vietnamese Students’ Association in the RoK (VSAK), was sponsored by the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Da Nang city.
It attracted nearly 100 reports covering different fields. Veteran professors and doctors selected the ones on seven areas to be reported at the conference, namely physics, energy and material science, life science and biomedicine, chemistry and chemical techniques, computer science – information technology and communications, construction and structural engineering.
The organising board also received 24 nominations for an award reserved for young Vietnamese scientists in the RoK, and five obtained the honour for their remarkable performance in biotechnology, information technology and communications, new material technology, and medicinal - pharmaceutical technology and environmental technology.
Applauding the VSAK’s organisation of the conference, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung noted the community of Vietnamese students in the RoK is growing strongly. He described them as a source of high-quality human resources contributing to their homeland’s development and Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations, which turn 30 this year.
He expressed his hope for more exchanges in the future to tighten the two counties’ links, especially in education and science.
In his congratulatory speech sent to the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy said the nearly 70,000 Vietnamese students in the RoK are helping with the development of science in Vietnam. He also voiced his hope that they will bring into play their knowledge, experience and research findings to contribute to the homeland.
Meanwhile, VSAK President Tran Thien Quang noted through the annual conference, the association is looking to form a sustainable network of researchers to help boost the development of science in Vietnam./.