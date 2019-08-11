An art peformance at the programme (Photo: VNA)

– A programme encouraging young people to share their viewpoints on educational reform was held in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on August 11, in celebration of the International Youth Day 2019.The event, the fourth of its kind, was jointly held by the United Nations’ organisations in Vietnam, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, and the Ha Giang People’s Committee.Dao Quang Dieu, Acting Secretary of the provincial Youth Union, said Ha Giang has over 200,000 youths, making up about 24 percent of the local population.The provincial Youth Union has carried out activities to form a generation of youngsters who dare to think big and act to make active contributions to the local socio-economic development, he added.Astrid Bant, Chief Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam, said creative, skilled and knowledgeable youngsters are factors to achieve sustainable development goals and ensure no one is left behind.On the occasion of the International Youth Day 2019 themed “Transforming Education”, the organing board called for increasing investment into education for youngsters, especially those in vulnerable and ethnic minority groups and those with disabilities, to ensure equal opportunities and participation in all sectors.-VNA