Youth Month 2022 promotes creative spirit among young people (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) launched the Youth Month 2022 themed “Creative youth” during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 1 on the occasion of the 91st founding anniversary of the union.



Addressing the event, First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan highlighted the significance of the month in the context that the entire Party, people and army are making efforts to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, and promote economic recovery and development.



The programme aims to strongly promote the creative spirit of young people, contributing to creating works, products and ideas serving socio-economic development and national defence, he said.





Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Activities during the month will focus on popularising and educating the glorious traditions of Vietnamese youth and the HCYU; promoting creativity and voluntary spirit of the youth for community; supporting young people in starting a business and integrating into the world; taking care of children and teenagers; and building strong youth organisations.



A dialogue between the First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee and youth union members and young people, a programme to award 10 Vietnam outstanding young faces in 2021 and present the Ly Tu Trong Award 2022 will be held within the framework of the month.



In her speech, Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation Bui Thi Minh Hoai spoke highly of the theme of this year’s programme, saying that it demonstrates the pioneering role of young people, and upholds their involvement in socio-economic development, national defence, and proactive international integration.

She called on the youth and youth organisations to light up the voluntary spirit and continue studying revolutionary ideals and traditions as well as promoting patriotism.



It is necessary to build strong youth organisations in terms of ideology, politics, organisation and action; improve the quality of youth union members, and develop sources of high-quality young cadres for Party organisations and government bodies, Hoai stressed.



At the ceremony, an exhibition displaying creative products of youth, science and technology products researched and produced by youth union members and young people was opened.



The HCYU Central Committee took the occasion to present gifts to students in difficult circumstances and young workers who are on production duties.



Ceremonies to start the construction of houses of kindness for families of former youth volunteers and poor households; and to launch a network of 16 innovation and digital transformation clubs at universities, academies, and student and youth associations of Vietnam abroad were also organised./.