Youths of Vietnam, Russia enhance cooperation in new context
A virtual conference was held on March 17 to discuss ways to further promoting the friendship between Vietnamese and Russian youths, along with cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of HCM City and the Committee for External Relations of Saint Petersburg.
At the event, Secretary of HCM City’s HCYU Phan Thi Thanh Phuong said she was delighted to discuss with representatives of Saint Petersburg on cooperation programmes in the coming time.
Phuong, who is also President of the Students Association in HCM City, suggested further discussions on education of the Vietnam-Russia traditional friendship and cooperation in youth volunteers’ campaigns and startups, among others.
Secretary of HCM City’s HCYU Phan Thi Thanh Phuong (standing) speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Participants at the event noted that Vietnam and Russia share similarities in the implementation of activities bolstering patriotism among young people via events on history and youth forums.
As voluntary events are rolled out annually in Saint Petersburg, the Russian side voiced its hope that Vietnamese representatives will join the events online.
In addition, a project to speed up Russia-Vietnam trade has been introduced in a bid to connect young entrepreneurs of the two countries and support startups.
For his part, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of Saint Petersburg Vyacheslav Kalganov affirmed that Vietnam is always a priority in the city’s external relation policy.
He proposed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Russian city’s committees and the HCYU of HCM City./.