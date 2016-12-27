Bomb weighing 225kg safely defused in Phu Yen

The bomb is lifted up from underground. (Photo: VNA)

– An unexploded bomb weighing 225kg has been defused in Hoa Xuan Tay commune, Dong Hoa district, the south central coastal province of Phu Yen.The bomb was found 200 metres from a residential area in Thach Cham village on December 27 by the provincial Military Command and the bomb clearance team of the Corporation 319 under the Ministry of National Defence.The bomb lied about two metres beneath the ground. It has the code of MK82 and is about 1.54m long.Right after discovering the bomb, the bomb clearance team and local military forces quarantined the site and safely defused the explosive device.A preliminary survey in 2002 showed that nearly 9,300 communes with 6.6 million hectares of land across Vietnam were contaminated with unexploded ordnances (UXOs), accounting for 21.1 percent of the country’s land area. The central region is the most contaminated.UXOs claimed 42,135 lives and injured 62,163 others from 1975 to 2000. The State has spent tens of millions of USD every year on UXO disposal and providing vocational training to and resettling UXO victims.-VNA