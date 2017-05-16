Han Da Nang Princess cruise ship docks at Han River port for a night river tour (Source: VNA)

- The central city of Da Nang has launched Han Da Nang Princess, a five-star cruise ship offering tours of the Han River.The city’s culture, sports and tourism department said the cruise ship, built in HCM City, has three decks with full recreational facilities and diving services for 198 passengers.The ship, which was built at a cost of 50 billion VND (2.2 million USD), offers days and nights tours along the Han River.The city has given licences to 29 boats for carrying tourists in the river.In 2015, the city launched the first five-star cruise ship, Harem2.According to the department, nearly 300,000 tourists, of which 90,000 are foreigners, booked tours and accommodation in the city for the four-day holiday (from April 29 to May 2), a 30 percent increase compared with last year.Four and five-star hotels were up to 80-85 percent of capacity during the holidays.-VNA