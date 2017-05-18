Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam has instructed the Housing Development Commercial Joint Stock Bank, or HDBank, to provide banking services for the Second Upper Secondary Education Sector Development Programme funded by the Asian Development Bank.The project, which began in 2012 and will run until December next year, aims at improving the quality of education to ensure that graduates have the skills to meet the country’s labour needs.It is being implemented in 25 provinces and cities.HDBank has been appointed as the nodal bank for many international and ODA-funded projects.In 2016 it represented the Ministry of Finance to re-lend ODA loans worth 3 trillion VND (132.18 million USD) provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency for the second phase of the Nhon Trach water supply project in Dong Nai province.As of last year HDBank had provided banking services for six projects funded by bilateral and multilateral ODA loans worth more than 500 million USD.It is among the 10 largest banks in the country with a network of 220 branches and 3,000 transaction spots.-VNA