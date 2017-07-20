The meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen (L) and Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA)



Phnom Penh (VNA) – The visit by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offers Vietnam and Cambodia a chance to chart a new course for their relationship, said Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen at his meeting with the Vietnamese leader in Phnom Penh on July 20.



Hun Sen, who is President of the Cambodian People’s Party, asserted that the visit by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year bears a historical significance and constitutes a vivid manifestation of the sound neighbourliness, time-honoured traditional friendship between the two parties, governments and people.



The leaders shared the views that achievements attained over the past 50 years serve as an important foundation and provides a springboard for the two countries to lift their ties to the next level with durable trust, productive and concrete assistance, broader cooperation and closer coordination at multilateral forums.



They affirmed that changes on the world arena cannot affect the solidarity and friendship between the two countries, expressing their belief that the current visit to Cambodia by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and the recent visit to Vietnam by Prime Minister Hun Sen will help with spurring the friendly neighbourliness and all-faceted cooperation between the two countries.



The leaders showed their delight that the ties between the two Parties and countries have unceasingly been cemented and expanded across the board, contributing to maintaining political stability and spurring socio-economic development in the respective countries.



They agreed that regular meetings and contacts between senior Party and State officials should be maintained, cooperation of ministries, sectors, people’s organizations, and localities, especially border ones, expanded, education on the bilateral ties for people, especially youngsters, promoted, and coordination in organizing activities marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, well done.



They renewed the principle of now allowing any political and military forces to use one country’s territory to threaten the other’s security, stressing the need to reinforce collaboration in humanitarian activities, managing the shared border, checkpoints, and activities at sea, and combating trans-national crimes.



They reached a consensus on ratcheting up the search and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers fallen in Cambodia as well as the upgrade of Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments in both countries.



They agreed to step up connecting the two economies on a win-win basis, focusing on infrastructure, energy, tourism, agriculture, forestry and fishery towards achieving a two-way trade value of 5 billion USD prior to 2025.



Regarding the border issue, they renewed the respect and full implementation of signed agreements, agreeing to soon complete the planting of auxiliary border markers and sign posts and continue seeking fair and appropriate solutions to completely tackle the border sections remained unfinished in order to make the borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development. The countries will work together closely in fighting against viewpoints and actions that make corrupt of the border issue to undermine the two countries’ relations, they said.



The leaders discussed activities at regional and international organization and multilateral forums and agreed to enhance the exchange of information and coordination and work with regional countries to seek efficient measures to maintain the peaceful, secure and development environment in the region and build the strong and united ASEAN Community.



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong raised the need to implement cooperative initiatives in the greater Mekong sub-region on the basis of protecting the environment without negatively affecting the livelihoods of people living along the Mekong river.



He also referred to the development of a development triangle between Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia and cooperation in the greater Mekong sub-region, among others,



On the East Sea issue, the leaders agreed to continue working closely with countries concerned to push for the settlement of the dispute in the sea by peaceful measures on the basis of international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS and regional commitments, the full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and the early completion of a Code of Conduct in the area to maintain peace, stability, maritime and overflight safety and freedom there.



At the meeting, the Vietnamese Party leader asked the PM to help the Vietnamese community lead a stable life with secured legal status to enjoy fair treatment and contribute to the host country’s growth.

On the occasion, the leaders witnessed the signing of a joint statement on enhancing the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, and other cooperative documents, including the one on connecting the two economies and a protocol on regular search and rescue in land border areas.

On the day, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his entourage laid flowers at the statue of Norodom Sihanouk, and visited the King’s mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk.



They also laid a floral tribute to the Independence Monument, the Norodom Sihanouk Memorial, and the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument.



Later, King Norodom Sihamoni hosted a state banquet in honour of the Vietnamese leader and his entourage.-VNA