The Hanoi Agriculture Fair 2020 is being organised at AEON Mall Ha Dong in Hanoi from November 20 to 23.
The Hanoi Agriculture Fair 2020 is being organised at AEON Mall Ha Dong in Hanoi from November 20 to 23.
Held by the Hanoi Investment-Trade-Tourism Promotion Agency (HPA), the fair has attracted 80 enterprises from Hanoi and the provinces of Hoa Binh, Dien Bien, Ha Nam, Quang Tri, Nghe An, Tuyen Quang, Hung Yen, Bac Ninh, Lam Dong, Lao Cai, Bac Giang, Ha Tinh, Hai Duong, Thai Nguyen, Quang Nam, Dong Thap, Cao Bang, Son La, and Tuyen Quang and Hai Phong city, with 100 stalls introducing thousands of types of farm produce and “One Commune, One Product” goods to Hanoi consumers.
HPA Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Mai Anh said the fairs organised by the agency make it easier for Vietnamese companies to improve their access to major distributors.
This fair was also held to realise an MoU signed between the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Hanoi People’s Committee, and AEON Japan Group.
The parties agreed to achieve the goal of shipping Vietnamese goods worth 500 million USD to the AEON supermarket chain this year and 1 billion USD by 2025./.
