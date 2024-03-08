Videos Springtime in Hanoi During the first days of the Lunar New Year 2024, many Hanoi residents and tourists joyfully immersed themselves in the gentle and tranquil spring atmosphere along the capital’s bustling streets.

Culture - Sports Tra Que village's Cau Bong festival draws foreign visitors in New Year On the 7th day of the Lunar New Year, residents of Tra Que vegetable village in Cam Ha commune, Hoi An city, in the central province of Quang Nam gathered for the Cau Bong festival, expressing gratitude to their village's founders, praying for favourable weather and bumper crops, while also providing foreign tourists with a chance to experience a day as a farmer in the festive atmosphere.

Festival Lang Son peach blossom festival in full swing The northern mountainous province of Lang Son’s annual peach blossom festival kicked off on the first day of February.

Videos Festival spotlights Hue’s cultural heritage A kaleidoscope of festive activities will be held throughout 2024 in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue in the framework of the Hue Festival 2024.