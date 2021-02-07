16 new COVID-19 cases recorded in 12 hours
Vietnam detected 16 cases of COVID-19 in the community over the past 12 hours to 18:00 on February 7, bringing the national count to 2,001, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing for residents. (Photo: VNA)
All new cases were recorded in Hai Duong province – the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspot.
Of the tally, 1,111 are locally transmitted, including 418 infections in the community since the pandemic broke out again in northern Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces on January 27.
The Subcommittee for Treatment reported that four patients were given the all-clear on February 7, bringing the total recoveries to 1,472. The number of deaths related to the disease remained at 35.
Among patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments, 17 tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, six twice and two thrice.
As many as 83,104 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined, including 759 in hospitals, 24,098 in state-designated establishments and the remaining 58,247 at their residences.
The Ministry of Health recommended people to continue serious following its message featuring 5K (in Vietnamese) Khau trang (facemask)- (Khu khuan) disinfection- (Khoang cach) distance- (Khong tu tap) no gathering – (Khai bao y te) health declaration, and install the Bluezone tracing app in order to live safely with the COVID-19 pandemic./.