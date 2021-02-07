Health Vietnam records four COVID-19 case on February 7 morning Vietnam recorded four locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours as of 6am on February 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Localities hasten efforts to bring COVID-19 resurgence under control The localities recording community transmission of COVID-19 over the last few days are ramping up large-scale testing as well as other measures in an effort to curb the latest resurgence of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.